Beloved Norfolk crossing guard is a News 3 Everyday Hero

NORFOLK, Va. — Lillian Carpenter has spent the last 15 years as a crossing guard on Berkley Avenue in Norfolk near Saint Helena Elementary School, but people in the community say her care goes beyond getting children across the street safely.

“She has been such a blessing to me and my kids,” said parent Daya Rawles, a single mother of three boys who said Carpenter helped connect her with food, clothing and resources. “She is truly amazing. I love her.”

Carpenter’s daughter, Katherine Potter, said her mother’s work as a crossing guard is one of many ways she goes above and beyond for the Berkley community.

“My mama cleans up the community in Berkley— morning, noon and night,” said Potter, with tears in her eyes. “She delivers the food to the homeless, the needy, and the neighbors.”

Sergeant Steven Bartley with the Norfolk Police Department applauded her commitment and said, “We thank you and we love you, and we need more individuals like you!”

Brenda Chatman, who nominated Carpenter for a News 3 Everyday Hero Award, said “You couldn’t have found a better recipient. I love her. She’s a great asset to this community, and she means a lot to me personally.”

Chatman and about 30 members of the community joined me to surprise Carpenter with a News 3 Everyday Hero award before her afternoon shift began earlier this month.

Carpenter exclaimed, “I am shocked!” when she saw the crowd and realized we were there to surprise her. “I love my corner and my community!”

She continued, “I watch [News 3’s Everyday Hero stories] all the time, but I never thought it would be me!”

I reassured her, “It’s you! It’s you.”

