Ex-boyfriend of Suffolk woman shoots and kills her, then stabs her friend

SUFFOLK, Va.— We're learning new details from court documents on what led up to a Suffolk woman's death. The man who police say pulled the trigger is the victim's ex.

"To find out my neighbor was murdered that shocked me," the concerned neighbor told News 3.

It's a state of shock that still hasn't gone away. The concerned neighbor says, "She was way too young and especially with a little girl it's just heartbreaking."

Police responded to a deadly shooting just before 5 a.m. Sunday on Nansemond Parkway. They found 24-year-old Delyna Hall dead from her gunshot wounds. The man who police say pulled the trigger was Hall's ex-boyfriend John Harris.

According to new details from court documents, Hall and her friend had come home to find Harris and another man inside. An argument between Harris and Hall started about other men she had been seeing. Harris was very upset and shot hall several times. But the violence continued! Harris then dragged Hall's friend into the kitchen and stabbed her multiple times, saying " If she told anyone, she would be next."

"I'm very angry because specifically I knew the guy, and talking to him he seemed like a very nice guy. I never thought he would do anything like that so it definitely took us by surprise."

Our News 3 reporter spoke with the grandmother of the victim, who was shot and killed. She did not want to speak on camera, as you can imagine she's still very emotional about her grandaughter's death, but she told us her granddaughter was a bright light who lit up every room she walked in, and she says it's unfair Delyna's life was taken this soon.

"She was a very very nice person. She was saving up for a house, trying to get her nursing degree," the grandmother said.

"Why would Mr. Harris want to harm her?" asked our reporter Kelsey Jones.

"I believe it was a jealousy issue. That's what I think was his motivation," she said.

Harris is charged with 2nd-degree murder, armed burglary, malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and maliciously shooting/stabbing with intent to kill.

"He killed a friend of ours. I don't think there's a punishment big enough for him."

News 3 reached out to John Harris for a jailhouse interview but he declined. He was arraigned Wednesday and his next court date is currently scheduled for October 18.

