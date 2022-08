SUFFOLK, Va. - Police are investigating after they say a woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

According to Suffolk Police, officers were called to a home on Nansemond Parkway near Portsmouth Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. for a shooting.

News 3 is told when officers arrived on scene, they found a woman dead.

This is an active investgation. Police say anyone with information should call the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.