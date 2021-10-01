Watch
Exit ramp on I-64 in Chesapeake to close Oct. 4-10 as part of High Rise Bridge Expansion Project

Posted at 5:59 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 17:59:25-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Heads up, drivers!

The exit ramp from I-64 west to Battlefield Boulevard south (Exit 290B) will be closed each night beginning Monday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

This is all part of the High Rise Bridge Expansion Project.

If you plan on driving on I-64 west towards Virginia Beach, you should follow detour signs using Exit 290A and follow the cloverleaf to access Battlefield Boulevard south.

