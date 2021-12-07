Experts say to take these steps to get your home ready for winter

With temperatures taking a dip again this week, it's a great reminder to make sure your home is ready for winter.

Dominion Energy says saving money during the colder months starts at the thermostat.

“Almost half of your annual energy bill goes to heating and cooling. On average, that can cost you about $900 a year," said Bonita Billingsley Harris, Regional Policy Director for Dominion Energy. "Just remember that for every degree you’re willing to lower your thermostat, you can save two to three percent on your energy costs.”

The next step is one that's always good to remember; weather stripping doors and windows. That's because gaps letting the warm air out and cold air in can waste energy.

Weather stripping should be available at any hardware store. David Price, an Assistant Manager at Taylor's Do It Center's Colley Avenue location in Norfolk, says testing for gaps is as simple as putting a candle up to doors and windows.

If air coming in blows the flame around, you know you have a leak.

Then, there's making sure your pipes won't freeze overnight.

“Insulate your pipes. We have half-inch and three-quarter to insulate your pipes. If you got hot water heaters up in the attic or outside, you can put a buck wrap on it," said Price, who goes by "Doc."

Experts say disconnecting your outdoor hose during the cold months can also help fight pipe freezing.

These are all simple steps to make sure a home your ready for winter, but there are options if you don't want to do it yourself, like having a service come out and do an "energy audit" to see all the ways you can save.

Dominion Energy does audits for free for customers on the "Energy Share" bill assistance program.

Click HERE for more information and advice on getting your home ready for winter.