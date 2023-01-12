Experts share ways the community can support Human Trafficking Prevention Month

Experts say there's been an increase in Human trafficking in Hampton Roads since the pandemic, with relatives victimizing small children.

Human trafficking is a form of modern slavery that continues to be a problem in the US. According to the Human Trafficking Hotline, in 2021 more than 500 calls have come from VA alone, many involving sexual cases.

Today is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. We as a community can do our part to help fight against this terrible problem that's continuing to rise even here in Hampton Roads.

If you see someone with another person and that person is:

Answering for them

That person is not letting them speak

They may seem very ambivalent to speak

If they don't know where they are

They don't have their documents

They're not sure what city they're in

Experts from the Samaritan house, a local nonprofit that provides resources to victims, say there's an explanation for the different signs.

"Trafficking victims get moved around a lot so that the traffickers can keep them hidden," Robin Gauthier, Executive Director of Samaritan House.

Samaritan House staff encourage those to wear blue throughout January in support of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. They say if you or someone else you know is experiencing trafficking, to call the local authorities. For more information on other resources they provide, visit samaritanhouseva.org