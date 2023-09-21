Families in Chesapeake military housing community frustrated over stolen, ransacked cars

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake military housing community is impacted by a string of vehicle burglaries.

One woman said she got an unwelcomed surprise when she woke up and her car was gone from her home.

"I went outside with my little girls and realized my driveway was empty," said Katie Sue-Metzel. "My jaw dropped and my neighbor across the street looked over and said, 'are you okay,' and I said, 'my car is gone.'"

"You car door was locked and somehow these criminals still found a way to break in and take your car?" asked News 3's reporter Kelsey Jones to Metzel.

"I don't understand how this is happening," said Metzel.

Monday she got an unexpected call that she didn't think she would get.

"Here I am picking up my car today," Metzel said. "Luckily it was recovered on Monday, they found it in Norfolk just sitting somewhere, I guess. The thieves had ditched it."

News Man charged in 2021 police pursuit and double-fatal crash back in court Colter Anstaett

It remains unclear on how Norfolk police found her car, but for now, she's unable to drive it off the city tow lot.

"Luckily there are no damages to the outside of my car," said Metzel. "I don't think there's any damage to the inside of my car. It doesn't look like they took anything, I just worry that maybe they did something to sabotage my car."

The stolen car was just a week old with only 8 miles on it. She had personal items in the car, some that she needed for health reasons.

"I had my inhaler," said Metzel. "I have really bad asthma, and now that's gone. There were other on the go medications for my autoimmune disorder that I need."

Metzel is just one of many whose car was either stolen or ransacked in the Northwest Annex Military housing community in Chesapeake.

A neighbor who wishes to stay anonymous shared video with News 3 of two people scoping out cars. They managed to open the door of one car while a loud sound went off.

"It's just crazy that someone would bring a gun into our neighborhood as a threat to all of us," she added.

Through it all Metzel said ahe believes she's one of the lucky ones because her car was found. She said this tragedy brought her community closer together.

"We met so many neighbors through all of this, people have come knocking on my door just offering prayers and help," said Metzel.

Going forward she says she will be parking her car in her garage and having conversations with her neighbors on what they all can do to better protect themselves.

