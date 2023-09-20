Watch Now
Man charged in 2021 police pursuit and double-fatal crash back in court

Ishmell Seymore is facing four charges
Posted at 12:00 PM, Sep 20, 2023
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The man accused of hitting and killing two people in a car in Chesapeake in July of 2021 was scheduled to be back in court Wednesday.

Ishmell Seymore was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday, but shortly after 10 a.m., the case was pushed back to 1:30 p.m., with Seymore appearing in court by video.

Seymore is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, felony eluding, and felony hit-and-run.

In August of 2021, Seymore was in court for a bond hearing and had his bond denied.

Police say the incident started when an officer spotted Seymore driving recklessly on I-64.

The officer attempted to pull Seymore over, but Seymore did not stop, eventually hitting a truck and a sedan at an intersection after exiting the interstate.

The two people in the sedan, 65-year-old David Jones and 54-year-old Jennifer O'Connell, were killed.

This story will be updated.

