Family, friends remember woman killed in Hampton hit-and-run

HAMPTON, Va. - Heartbroken friends and family are coming together Tuesday night to remember Cynthia “Darlene” Barlow.

The 60-year-old woman died Monday night after Hampton Police say she was struck by two cars while crossing North King Street near Rip Rap Road around 7:30 p.m.

Family members tell News 3 she was hit by a truck, sending her four to five feet in the air. That driver sped from the scene. Moments later, another driver also hit Barlow. The second driver stayed on the scene.

News 3 spoke with Barlow’s sister, Phyllis Williams Tuesday morning. She said she was just with her sister that morning.

“She was my everything, my twin,” she said. “We did everything together. I loved her so much. I can’t believe it. I couldn’t sleep; my heart is so heavy. I don't know what I will do without my sister.”