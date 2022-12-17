Family grieves as police look for suspect in June homicide at Newport News 7-Eleven

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— It's been six months since a deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven on Kiln Creek Parkway in Newport News. The shooting left two men dead, including Logan Thomas.

Thomas' family said they’re relying on their faith to get through the pain.

"This has affected all my grandchildren, this is affecting us, we feel the pain," said Susan Long, Logan's mother.

Long spoke with News 3, standing beside her loved ones as she mourns the loss of her son who had his whole life ahead of him.

"It feels like a nightmare for real, every day just waking up and he's not there," she said. "It's like I just want to call him, and I can't," said Brandon Thomas, Logan's brother.

Logan was only 35 when he was shot and killed while on the job at 7-Eleven.

"I have a little grandson that asked me who's only 6 years old why his daddy was killed,"Long said. "I have no answers, not even for when he gets older."

On June 15, a night his family says they will never forget, police got a call close to midnight about suspicious activity. When officers arrived, they found Logan and 52-year-old Preyas Patel dead inside.

"I just want somebody to tell us what this was about," said Long.

Police are still looking for a suspect in the case. Surveillance video from the Newport News Police Department shows a person carrying a bag in one hand and a weapon in the other.

Surveillance video shows 7-Eleven homicide suspect

"Were the ones in pain, come forward, somebody. Or if you know something, say something. It's Christmas give us something to go with. Give us something to know why" said Long.

Logan's family told News 3 they believe someone knows what happened and why.

While the pain is still fresh, the Kiln Creek Community offered support, creating a memorial in memory of Logan Thomas and Preyas Patel so they will never be forgotten.

"I will always love him, he's in my heart and I will ache for him forever," said Long.

7-Eleven is offering a $10,000 reward for any tip that leads to an arrest.

