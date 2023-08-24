Family holds vigil for of Newport News man killed near CNU

NEWPORT NEWS, Va- Wednesday, family members of a Newport News man who was shot and killed while driving on Warwick Boulevard gathered for a candlelight vigil.

Newport News police said 22-year-old Daysjon Yasper was driving when the passenger inside the same vehicle shot him to death, leading to a car crash.

Family and friends gathered wearing red to remember the 22-year-old. They honored him with balloons, candles and posters, along Warwick Boulevard where the crash happened.

The victim’s family said the two not only knew each other, but they were best friends. Yasper’s family is still in shock.

"Him and the passenger did know each other," Alexandra Braxton, Yasper's aunt said. "They had been friends since the 8th grade. This is why it’s so surprising to us. This was somebody he trusted to the fullest."

"That’s my grandbaby, and I’m going to miss him," Lisa Braxton, Yasper's grandmother said. "He was a sweet, kind boy."

Police have arrested and charged 22-year old Treveon Samuels with second degree murder in connection to Yasper’s death.