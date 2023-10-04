Family left with questions after Dare Co. Deputy shoots and kills man

MANTEO, N.C. - — Family members of a man shot and killed Monday night by a Dare County Deputy say they've been left with a lot of questions.

Investigators responded to the report of someone trespassing at about 11:30 pm on Burnside Road, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

When they arrived, a man came at them with a knife, leading to a deputy shooting and killing him, the release said.

The man was later identified as Demetrius Selby, age 44.

"We all loved him. He was not violent, not even in the slightest, so this narrative they're trying to push is very shocking," his sister Ebony Selby said.

Ebony told News 3 Wednesday her brother was staying in a trailer right where the incident happened.

She said family members had received no other information about the circumstances of the shooting.

"They haven't shared anything with us, absolutely nothing," Ebony said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is now handling the case.

A spokesperson told News 3 Wednesday there were no new updates to share.

The Sheriff's Office also did not respond to an email seeking more information about the initial trespassing call.

The deputy who shot Selby has been placed on administrative leave, the office said.

"Everybody's just heartbroken in shock. I think we're all just in shock like I can't believe this happened at all," said Ebony.

Selby's death is the fourth the family has faced in recent years.

In 2021, another sister and her daughter were killed in a shooting in Elizabeth City.

Earlier this year, his daughter Aonesty was found dead in Isle of Wight County after investigators say someone had shot her.

"I don't know who else this happens to this much, but I could never imagine it'd be us," said Ebony.

Family members and friends held a vigil on Tuesday night as they now wait for more answers.