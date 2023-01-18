Update on murdered teen in Isle of Wight Co. after arrest made

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the sheriff's office headquarters.

The sheriff's office says they will be releasing additional details in Aonesty Selby's homicide and the arrest of Andarius McClelland.

On Jan. 17, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office arrested 21-year-old Andarius McClelland for second-degree murder and use or display of a firearm in committing a felony.

Selby, of Williamsburg, was found dead on Jan. 13 in the area of Blue Ridge Trail, just outside of Windsor, according to the sheriff's office.

Selby's family reported her missing earlier in the day on Jan. 13 and stated they had not heard from her since Jan. 11.

McClelland was arrested at an apartment he shares with his brother in Newport News, authorities said. He was transported to Isle of Wight County for processing. He is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk.