Family of 18-year-old found dead in Isle of Wight County searching for answers

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va.— The Selby family said their world crumbled when they learned 18-year-old Aonesty was found dead in an area off of Blue Ridge Trail in Isle of Wight County.

There aren't many answers about what exactly happened, but Aonesty's aunt Ebony Selby said she is still processing the shock of what happened and described the hole in her heart.

"Just her being here. I'm just going to miss her period," Ebony said. "She's just supposed to be here."

Aonesty just celebrated her 18th birthday Tuesday, the day before her disappearance.

Now, her aunt is preparing for a funeral.

"We're just so confused as to how this could have happened, but I think it's just more sadness at this point," said Ebony.

In a previous interview this weekend, Ebony told News 3's Kelsey Jones she, along with Aonesty's parents found her body in Isle of Wight County. Monday police called her saying that the suspicious death was ruled as a homicide.

"I want to know the train of events, I need to know," Ebony said. "I feel so desperately in need of knowing what happened."

Aonesty, who was just a senior in high school, with big dreams of becoming a cosmetologist, died from a single gunshot wound, the chief medical examiner said Monday.

"She was just a person that everyone could get along with because she didn't hold any judgment towards anyone or any kind of crazy expectations, she was just a good person to easily get along with people," said Ebony said.

The original missing person's notice showed Aoensty may have been with two men, but Ebony said she was not familiar with those people.

"I think they were friends, only because they use to talk, you know, all these kids like FaceTime," said Selby.

The Selby family is now trying to push through the pain. They've created a GoFundMe to help raise money for Aonesty's funeral.

"$12,000 is the goal so everything nice can be beautifully done and it's out there. We would really love for people to donate if they can" said Ebony.

In addition, police are asking anyone with information about the incident and or Aonesty's whereabouts from Jan. 11 through January 13 to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

