Man arrested in Newport News, charged with murder of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — An arrest has been made in the murder of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, according to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office.

Selby, of Williamsburg, was found dead on Jan. 13 in the area of Blue Ridge Trail, just outside of Windsor, the sheriff's office said. Selby's family reported her missing earlier in the day on Jan. 13. They stated that they had not heard from her since Jan. 11.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office said Andarius McClelland, 21, of Newport News, had been arrested in the case. McClelland is charged with second-degree murder and use or display of a firearm in committing a felony.

McClelland was arrested at an apartment he shares with his brother in Newport News, authorities said. He was being transported to Isle of Wight County for processing.

