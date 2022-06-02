Family of 19-year-old shot, killed at Virginia Beach gas station shaken by sudden murder

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a Sunoco gas station on Lynnhaven Parkway Tuesday night. When officers arrived on scene, they found Jawan Johnson, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

News 3 reporter Leondra Head spoke to Jawan's aunt.

"We came back from the store, and he wasn’t here. I started getting texts and calls saying he was shot," Sheri Johnson said.

Sheri says she’s reliving the night when she found out her nephew was killed. She says she and Jawan were preparing to have dinner when he stepped out to go to the gas station.

That's when she got the devastating call.

"He was doing the fried chicken. I like homemade mac and cheese, and we were going to get it, and he was about to cook," Sheri said.

Jawan, who was raised in Virginia Beach, was a high school athlete.

"He played at Salem for two years, then he played at Bishop for two years."

Jawan Johnson's family Jawan Johnson

Jawan lived with his aunt.

"He’s like the son I never had because I have three daughters," Sheri said.

Jawan was preparing to graduate before he was killed.

"He would have graduated in 14 days," she said.

Police tell News 3 they have identified the shooter and say that it is still a very active investigation.

"From my understanding, they do have the shooter. I don’t know too much more information," Sheri said.

Tuesday night, Sheri says she and her family went to the gas station and are traumatized after seeing Jawan dead.

"I just think that nobody should be laying on the ground uncovered, and he was because we were there. His siblings are seeing a body not covered. I think you could have at least put a sheet over him, but they said that they had to do their full investigation, and it takes hours," Johnson said.