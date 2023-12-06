Family of missing Newport News woman holds press conference

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The search continues for a missing Newport News woman. Her family held a press conference to get answers following her disappearance.

Outside of Newport News police headquarters, Sherree Brown's family came together urging the public to help them find their loved one. They say Wednesday marks 48 days since she was last seen, and she's considered to be in extreme danger.

"It breaks me everyday because I'm not able to hear my mothers voice on the phone," said A'Lexus Gibbs, Sheree Brown's daughter.

Watch previous coverage: A Newport News woman has been missing for a month. Her daughter says she was kidnapped.

A Newport News woman has been missing for a month. Her daughter says she was kidnapped.

Each day that goes by get's harder for Gibbs.

"My mother been missing for 48 days, and I'm still counting as we speak," Gibbs added.

Just last week our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones sat down with her daughter who reported her mother missing to Newport News police on Oct. 24. A week earlier was the last time she spoke with her mother. The family's says their push for an Ashanti Alert fell on deaf ears, until one was pushed out Monday.

"I feel like the Ashanti Alert should have been issued within 30 days," Brown's loved ones said.

Newport News Ashanti Alert to be issued for Newport News woman missing since Oct. 24 Kelsey Jones

Brown's family is frustrated and they continue to worry about their loved one.

"I just want my mother found, and I don't want her to be missing for another month, two, three or four months. I want my mother found now," said Gibbs.

Gibbs shared with News 3 that she believes a man who tried to sexually assault her mother may have attacked her again. Jones sat down with Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew Monday to learn more about this investigation and search efforts.

"We have canvassed here and across the water. we have looked at video footage of several businesses. We have DNA swabs, that if we were to find someone we can do quick family comparisons," said Chief Drew.

Watch previous coverage: Ashanti Alert to be issued for Newport News woman missing since Oct. 24

Ashanti Alert to be issued for Newport News woman missing since Oct. 24

Brown was last seen on Daphia Circle and she's battling stage 4 breast cancer. She is without medication that she desperately needs. Her mother is now sharing an important message.

"That's my child," said Sharon Brown. "I just want to find Sherree. Please if you know something or you've heard something, please call 911. We just ask that you find Sherree and bring her home."

The family is still having a hard time trying to process why an Ashanti Alert was not issued sooner. Cheif Drew tells News 3 a week passed since a missing person's report was filed, which led to some setbacks in their investigation. However, Drew says they're working around the clock to find Brown and bring her family some closure.

The family is expected to have a search party Saturday at noon in Berkley village.

