Ashanti Alert to be issued for Newport News woman missing since Oct. 24

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An Ashanti Alert will be coming down "immediately" in the case of missing 50-year-old Sheree Brown, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew and Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police told News 3 Monday.

Newport News police originally told News 3 that Brown does not meet the state requirements for an Ashanti Alert.

A Newport News woman has been missing for a month. Her daughter says she was kidnapped.

A'lexus Gibbs reported her mother missing to Newport News police on Oct. 24, and her family believes she was kidnapped.

She told News 3 that she strongly believes a man who tried to sexually assault her mother may have attacked her again.

Oct. 17 was the last time she spoke with her mother. The conversation took a turn when Brown shared she was assaulted just 10 days earlier.

"He pretty much tried to sexually assault her and physically assault her at the same time," Gibbs added. "She tried to get away, but he kept locking the doors. When she finally got away, he tried to run her over with a truck."

Those were the last words she heard from her mother, who was last seen on Daphia Circle. Gibbs says her mom is also battling stage IV breast cancer. She also missed a doctor's appointment on Nov. 13.

"When they told me she did not show up to her last appointment which was the 13th, that kind of concerned me," Gibbs said. "She's been going to all of her other appointments, but that one she was just a no call no show. That's not like her."

We also reached out to officials for a copy of the police report Brown's daughter filed but they will not give any information because they say she was a victim of a crime.

Police did not share details about the man who allegedly assaulted Brown because it's still an active investigation. However, they do say their Special Victims Unit is doing all that they can to locate her.

