Family of Newport News teen & football player murdered remember in gun violence walk

The family and friends of Newport News teen, Justice Dunham, participated in a gun violence awareness walk to remember the teen who was shot and killed in the parking lot of Menchville High School.

Justice’s mom says she wants her son’s legacy to live on.

"It’s one of the most tragic ways to loose a child. So sudden and so violent," January Serda, Justice Dunham's mother said.

17-year-old Justice Dunham was a student and a football player at Woodside High School.

"He was a bright young man that had a bright future. His life was taken way too soon," Serda said.

More than a hundred people gathered at the Riverview Farm Park in Newport News, before walking in solidarity to Menchville High School, less than a mile away.

"This is touching everyone. It’s not just happening over there or in a certain zip code. This is happening everywhere and is an epidemic," Serda said.

Justice’s mom says December 14th, 2021 is a day she’ll never forget. That’s the day her son was murdered in the parking lot of Menchville High School.

Newport News Police say 17-year-old Dunham was leaving a Menchville High School basketball game when an altercation happened with another student, Demari Batten. Police say Batten pulled out a gun and killed Dunham.

"When we lost Justice that year, I beat myself up for a very long time because I didn’t push him to play basketball. I told myself if I would have made him play basketball that winter. He would have been on the bus with those kids and not in that parking lot,' Serda said.

She says the holidays have been hard for her.

"We specifically chose New Years Eve because it’s one of the hardest holidays," Serda said.

Damari Batten was found not-guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the Justice Dunham’s murder, citing self -defense.

Batten is serving a 7-year sentence on gun charges in that murder.