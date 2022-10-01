Fatal car crash catches on fire in Chesapeake leaving one dead

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating a fatal car crash on George Washington Hwy South that left the driver dead.

Firefighters responded to a call about a car fire near the entrance of the Dismal Swamp Canal Trail, Saturday morning around 1:10 a.m.

Officials say when they arrived, the car had struck a tree and was engulfed in flames off-road.

After the fire was put out, officers confirmed the driver was alone in the car and pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating.

To share information about this incident where you could be eligible for up to , call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ or submit a tip here.