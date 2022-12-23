Father accused of shooting, killing son in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - A father has been arrested after being accused of shooting and killing his son.

On Tuesday, at 4 a.m., the Elizabeth City Police Department said officers were called to the 400 block of Kristin Street for a report of a man who had been shot.

Mark Graham, 47, was identified as the victim, who later succumb to his injuries on Wednesday, December 21, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Richard Wayne Graham, 68, has now been identified as the father to the victim.

On Thursday, December 22, officers of the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested Richard Graham for murder.

Richard Graham was given a $2,000,000 secured bond and was transported to the Albemarle District Jail.

He is schedule for a next court appearance on Thursday, December 29, in Pasquotank County, North Carolina.

This is still an active investigation.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with additional information to contact the Police Department at (252)-335-4321.

