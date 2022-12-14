Watch Now
Father of Donovon Lynch to provide 'major update' on lawsuit against City of Virginia Beach

Donovon Lynch's family speaks to News 3 after settlement reach with City of Virginia Beach
The family of Donovon Lynch speaks after reaching a $3 million lawsuit with City of Virginia Beach on Dec. 13, 2022.
Posted at 7:39 AM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 07:39:14-05

NORFOLK, Va. — Wayne Lynch, the father of Donovon Lynch, is speaking at a press conference at the Walter E. Hoffman United States Courthouse to give a “major update” on the family’s lawsuit against the City of Virginia Beach and a Virginia Beach police officer.

The lawsuit was filed following Donovon's death on March 26, 2021. He was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer, Solomon Simmons, who was cleared of wrongdoing after a grand jury investigation. In the lawsuit, Donovon’s father claimed the officer used excessive force and gross negligence.

Yesterday, the Lynch family said a $3 million settlement was reached with the City of Virginia Beach. The city and the estate of Donovon Lynch released a joint statement, saying, “As they learned more over time about the facts of that night, the two parties understood a series of unfortunate occurrences led to Donovon’s death.”

However, the Lynch’s attorney says the family still wants the Department of Justice to investigate the handling of the shooting.

The press conference is set to begin at 8 a.m. Stay with News 3 for updates.

