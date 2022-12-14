'My son is vindicated': Donovon Lynch's family speaks on $3M settlement

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The family of Donovon Lynch said the multi-million dollar settlement reached with the City of Virginia Beach is only the start of making amends.

On Tuesday, it was announced the City of Virginia Beach will pay $3 million to the family of Donovon Lynch. Lynch, 25, was killed in March 2021 at the Oceanfront, after being shot by a Virginia Beach police officer. The officer, Solomon Simmons, was cleared of wrongdoing following a grand jury investigation.

Lynch's father, Wayne, spoke to News 3 Tuesday night. He said the settlement brings relief to his family.

"My family feels vindicated. My son is vindicated," Wayne Lynch said. "He had nothing to do with him being shot and killed. It was just a night out on the town having dinner with his friends."

Donovon's father originally filed a $50 million lawsuit against the City of Virginia Beach, claiming Simmons used excessive force and gross negligence in the shooting, but the grand jury cleared Simmons of any wrongdoing.

"It's been a difficult journey," Wayne said. "One that a parent would never think happen to their child but it happened to my son and changed our lives forever."

In a joint statement, the city and the estate of Donovon Lynch said in part, "As they learned more over time about the facts of that night, the two parties understood a series of unfortunate occurrences led to Donovon's death that night.

Although no amount of money will bring Donovon back, Wayne said the settlement does bring justice.

"What I want to do is make sure no other young men in Virginia Beach get shot and killed after a night out," he said. "And, if it does happen to them, they need to be compensated."

Wayne said he would do anything to have his son with him today.

"I know a lot of people may look at the number but the number doesn't matter," Wayne said. "No amount of money would have brought my son back. I would rather have him than any dollar in the world."

Lynch's attorney and former Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax has been representing the estate of Donovon Lynch in the civil suit since October.

