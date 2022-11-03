Father of slain Norfolk journalist Sierra Jenkins works to honor her legacy

NORFOLK, Va. - Sierra Jenkin's father, Maurice Jenkins, said there's not a day that goes by that he doesn't think about his daughter. Jenkins, a 25-year-old Virginia Pilot reporter was one of three people tragically shot and killed outside of Chicho's in March 2022.

"To know that someone you love so much you’re never going to see again, that is a very hard pill to swallow," Jenkins said.

The suspect in the deadly shooting, Antoine LeGrande, had his charges dropped earlier this week. In court Tuesday, prosecutors said they didn’t have enough witnesses to prove LeGrande was the shooter and had to drop the charges.

The development was a huge setback for the prosecution and the victim's family. LeGrande was released after serving five months behind bars.

More than seven months after the shooting, a memorial for Sierra sits outside of Chicho's. Devon Harris and Marquel Andrews were also killed.

"Sierra was the definition of a person that didn’t deserve for this to happen," Jenkins said.

In her memory, the Virginia Press Foundation and the Hampton Roads Community Foundation established the Sierra Jenkins Scholarship Fund, providing scholarships to Virginia residents pursuing a degree in journalism or communications.

Jenkins' father said this will help sierra’s legacy live on.

"That’s another thing that will keep her legacy alive and her name relevant, especially in the journalism community," Jenkins said.

Jenkins declined to comment on LeGrande's charges being dropped, only wanting to speak about his daughter's legacy.