FBI warns parents of sextortion and sex trafficking during summertime

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Social media can be a dangerous place for kids and teens.

As summer approaches, your child may partake in that a little more than usual. The FBI is warning parents that while their children are online, someone who's out to hurt their loved ones could be lurking online, as well.

During the summer of 2022, the FBI said there were 200 human trafficking arrests nationwide and three in Hampton Roads.

"Today technology makes it easy among social media applications. It's easy to solicit someone online through these applications," said Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Jason Bilnoski.

Bilnoski said, throughout the year, agents make arrests for online crimes, but summer is when agents see an uptick in online sextortion of children.

"They (predators) will pretend to be someone of their age usually and it's not later down with line with sex trafficking or sextortion," says Bilnoski.

When the victims do find out, the FBI says the damage is often already done.

"They will extort them for some financial gain and if they don't pay whatever the criminal actors are asking for then they threaten to release these extremely graphic photos and personal images and messaging from the actor's messaging with the children," explained Bilnoski.

Bilnoski said the FBI has seen minors involved in sex trafficking crimes and that there are a few things to look out for in case your child or someone you know becomes a victim.

"Focus on a change in behavior of your loved ones," he said. "If one no longer has control over their ID. Their money, they're not withdrawn from society that is something to keep in mind."

In terms of what social media apps are the most likely to target a child, Bilnoski says there have been a variety of them used.

But, there's a way you can get a handle on your child's social media handle.

"It's important for parents to know that most social media applications out there do have parental controls that you can help monitor your child's activities," said Bilnoski.

FBI agents say the charges for online crimes like child sextortion and human trafficking can range from five years to life in prison. You can find more information from the FBI by clicking the link here.