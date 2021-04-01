Federal eviction moratorium extended, housing woes continue

NORFOLK, Va. – The federal eviction moratorium has been extended through June 30, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

It applies in cases where tenants are having trouble paying their rent. The intention is to prevent people from being evicted and ending up in shelters that could be crowded, thus helping stop the spread of COVID-19.

The moratorium was originally set to expire March 31.

Norfolk resident Scott Lambert is uncertain whether it would apply in his case. He told News 3 that the lease is up on the home he and his family have been renting for the past year in Ocean View, and the landlord intends to sell the house.

The CDC website states that the eviction moratorium is designed to help those who can't pay rent and does not help tenants in all scenarios.

Lambert says he’s been desperately searching for a place to rent in his budget of about $1,100 a month. He’s looking for something where he can still keep his two large dogs, who he says are part of the family.

“We’re just looking for a single-family home, and it’s been real hard to find anything that’s in our budget,” Lambert said.

Lambert is in the process of applying for federal assistance, but fears it won’t happen soon enough. He said he has secured a place for his son to stay if the worst should happen.

“My son will not endure any of this, you know? But me and my girlfriend are either going to be in my truck or a hotel room, and that’s horrible,” Lambert said. “It’s a downward spiral; it really is. And it’s hard to stay positive when nothing is going in the right direction.”

Todd Walker, Executive Director for the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center in Virginia Beach, says they have housing specialists who work specifically with those dealing with homelessness. They work with landlords to allow their clients to rent rooms in a multi-person dwelling. He says he understands the stress.

“We’re on the single side, but family side, it’s even tougher,” Walker said. “With limited inventory, that creates a challenge.”

Below are some resources for anyone concerned about being evicted:

Residents in the Hampton Roads area can call the Housing Crisis Hotline at 757-587-4202. Virginia residents can also call the Eviction Helpline at 1-833-NOEVICT (663-8428).

