Federal, Virginia law enforcement discuss Williamsburg labor trafficking case

NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday, local, state and federal law enforcement met in Norfolk to talk about the culmination of an investigation into a significant labor trafficking operation.

This involved Magnolia Cleaning Services, a Williamsburg-based commercial laundry facility, that cleaned linens for hotels and timeshares around the Williamsburg area.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and other federal law enforcement officials said the company smuggled 100 people, including children, from El Salvador to work long hours in poor conditions under threats of violence and deportation.

“One teenage victim told investigators that, for a two-year period, from the ages of 14 to 16-years-old, they were forced to work 11-hour, overnight shifts before attending their high school classes,” said Jim Stitzel, the Assistant Special Agent in Charge for HSI Norfolk.

“A mother employed and living in the warehouse was prevented from even caring for her infant child, and had to tie a bottle for that infant to a stroller,” said Jessica Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Officials confirmed a tip from News 3 thar an associate of one of the potential victims helped lead law enforcement to discover the trafficking operation.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares mentioned this case is an example that human trafficking can happen anywhere.

“Once you see this level of exploitation, there’s no doubt that there’s evil in the world. I can think of no crime more heinous than someone that would use and exploit the vulnerability of a child for ill-gotten gains, whether it’s for sex or labor,” Miyares said. “It’s also one of the hardest parts of the job when you see those that are so young, and so innocent with such incredible potential being exploited by such callous, cruel human beings.”

Miyares added that it’s also important to be on the lookout for any suspicious signs.

“If somebody’s checking into a hotel with somebody who looks like they’re a minor," said Miyares. "Somebody that’s hesitant to tell you where they’re from, where’s their residence, they avert any and all communication with strangers. There’s certain signs you can look for as well.”

Federal officials said sentences for owners and managers of Magnolia Cleaning Services were imposed Tuesday.

These sentences include prison time, restitution for victims, and forfeiting $3.9 million.