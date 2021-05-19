Feds say man stole credit card information from gym and unlocked cars at Langley for 10 months

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man is accused of stealing credit card information from 27 people at Joint Base Langley-Eustis from May 2019 until March 2020.

Court documents state that there were 27 victims, 35 credit card numbers stolen and a loss of about $32,000.

Federal prosecutors accuse 21-year-old Dwight B. Anderson Jr. of theft from a military base and wire fraud.

They accuse him of of going into unlocked cars and the locker room at Anderson Field House Gym, taking the credit card numbers then using the information to enrich himself at the expense of service members over the course of 10 months.

Five of the victims were active duty or reserve members.

Prosecutors also accuse the suspect of taking iPhones, electronics and other property.

Records state that he allegedly kept some and resold most of the items.

Documents state he allegedly sent money to himself and used the stolen information to buy Pizza Hut, movie tickets, clothes and other things.

On the federal indictment, the suspect’s address is listed as Fort Eustis, but it is unclear what his connection to the base is.

Attempts to reach him were unsuccessful.

He has a court hearing May 28.

We reached out the 633d Air Base Wing Public Affairs at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, which directed questions about the case to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Related: Langley commissary employee accused of firing at ceiling, saying demons told him to 'kill everyone'

They did say they would like to remind residents and visitors of JBLE to practice personal security, on and off the installation. Lock all vehicles, homes and valuables up when left unattended.

They said Anderson used his access as a military dependent to gain access to the installation.