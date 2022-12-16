Feds tie Chesapeake double homicide to illegal marijuana pop-up shop

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - In newly unsealed court documents, federal investigators have tied a double homicide from May to an illegal marijuana pop-up shop.

Eight people face charges related to the illegal sale of marijuana out of an apartment. The case was just recently unsealed in the federal court database.

On May 13, Chesapeake Police responded to the report of a shooting on Wintercress Way and found two people dead inside an apartment.

In court documents, investigators say the two were attempting to rob a "pop-up dispensary" being run out of an apartment. During the attempted robbery, investigators say two members of the group selling the marijuana got into a "gun battle" with the would-be robbers resulting in the deaths of the two men, the court records indicate.

Immediately following the shooting, investigators say members of the group removed drugs, money, and guns from the apartment.

Now, eight people face charges related to selling marijuana. Four of them also face gun charges.

Chesapeake Police referred News 3 to the FBI for further information.

In Virginia, marijuana is legal to possess under state law, but remains illegal at the federal level. Sales in both federal law and state law are not permitted currently.

Lawmakers will return to Richmond in January to continue working on potentially legalizing recreational sales at the state level.

News 3 reached out to attorneys for the eight people who are charged. So far, three responded saying they have no comment.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story.