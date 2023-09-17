Female NAS Oceana Air Show performer says love of flying comes from family tree

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For some of us, the idea of free falling might be a lifelong fear.

But, for many professional pilots, it's ultimate freedom.

This weekend, several trained military members and trained pilots took to the sky to showcase their skills at the Naval Air Station Oceana 2023 Air Show in Virginia Beach.

"Aviation, it's like a bug that you catch. I caught it, and I caught it young," said Melissa Burns, one of the air show's performers and a first officer for Alaska Airlines.

Burns said her desire for a career in the clouds came from her grandparents.

"I grew up with a flying grandmother! My grandmother was a pilot. She did basic aerobatics; basic cross country powder puff races and air races. My grandfather was an Air Force test pilot," explained Burns.

Burns said it was a different time when her grandmother flew in the 1970s and 1990s.

"It was definitely uncommon, especially for a mother of six. You didn't see a lot of women in the cockpit. Growing up was really unique for me because going to grandma's house was going to the airport," said Burns.

Melissa had been in planes since childhood, but officially flew in her teens with both her grandma and grandpa guiding her.

"I remember being propped up on phone books so I could see outside when I was small. I first flew solo when I was 17 years old. I was a senior in high school," said Burns.

5 years later, Burns became the youngest member of the United States Unlimited Aerobatic Team.

Today, Melissa says a joy in life is doing air shows, especially when it inspires young women.

While it's a different era of aviation compared to when her grandma flew, she thinks the number of female pilots could be taken to new heights.

"You don't see as many women traditionally in aviation. Those numbers are coming up, so I really think it's just a matter of exposure and having them think of it as a career path," said Burns.