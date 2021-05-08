Watch
Female soldier from Norfolk stationed at Fort Bragg charged in shooting death of another soldier

Chris Seward/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo a sign for at Fort Bragg, N.C., is shown. A female soldier has graduated from the Army’s elite Special Forces course and will for the first time join one of the all-male Green Beret teams. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)
Posted at 5:09 PM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 17:09:00-04

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say one female soldier stationed at Fort Bragg has been charged with murder in the shooting death of another soldier.

Fayetteville police announced the arrest of 26-year-old Tiara Nicole Vinson on Saturday. Vinson is charged in connection with the death of 22-year-old Kelia Horton, who police said was found shot outside a Fayetteville home Friday afternoon.

Police Sgt. Jeremy Glass told The Fayetteville Observer no further details about the shooting were immediately available.

Vinson, who faces charges of first-degree murder and shooting a firearm into occupied property, was being held without bond, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney could could comment on her behalf.

Both women were active-duty soldiers stationed on Fort Bragg, Col. Joseph Buccino, a spokesman for the 18th Airborne Corps, told the newspaper.

Vinson joined the Army in 2014 and her home of record was Norfolk, Virginia, according to Buccino.

