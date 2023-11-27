Few issues at Norfolk airport during holiday rush, travelers say

NORFOLK, Va. — Busy airports are hard to avoid, especially on holiday weekends.

However, passengers at Norfolk International Airport said boarding their flights came with few issues during the Thanksgiving holiday.

It was a pleasant surprise for many travelers who packed their patience for delays and cancellations. According to the TSA, 2.7 million people traveled by plane the day before Thanksgiving.

Passengers like Tommy Denning were expecting airports to be packed, but to his surprise, his flight from Nashville to Norfolk wasn't as chaotic.

"I had to come here again to this exact place and it was a lot crazier earlier in November. For the Sunday after Thanksgiving, it's a little eerie how quiet it was," said Denning.

Allison Mulvihill and Adam Rolfes who departed from Norfolk said they've had their share of holiday travel horror over the years.

"It's usually more hectic than normal, people coming into places they don't know leaving places they don't know and it can get sort of crazy," said Mulvihill.

For them, their flight out of Norfolk wasn't making their teeth chatter, but the snow waiting for them in Iowa was along with the chance of delays.

"We got three inches we got last night so we're super excited for that," said Mulvihill sarcastically.

While some travelers had smooth trips, it's not always that way for everyone.

"You want to plan ahead of time. Know when you have to go to an airport," advised Mulvihill.