Fire at Chesapeake bar forces out customers, minor damage to business

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Customers at a Chesapeake bar had to abandon their drinks Friday night when a small fire broke out inside.

Firefighters say they were called to Creek Bar in the city's Great Bridge section a little after 10:30 p.m.

Crews say they arrived to the bar's customers and staff already evacuated, with smoke coming from one of the columns and the overhead soffit in front of the shopping center where the bar is located.

Further investigation, firefighters say, revealed a fire inside a single support column.

The fire was reported under control in around 20 minutes, with the business suffering minor smoke damage. None of the neighboring businesses were affected, firefighters tell News 3.

Fire investigators say the flames were started accidentally by a cigarette improperly thrown out near an exterior column.