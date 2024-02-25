Fire damages 12 apartments in Norfolk, firefighter hurt

NORFOLK, Va. - A firefighter was hurt responding to an apartment fire Sunday morning. Investigators say 12 units were damaged.

Firefighters were called to Scott Street, near Seay Avenue for flames and smoke around 4 a.m. According to a release from Norfolk Fire-Rescue, crews had the flames under control by 5:15.

No one living inside the apartments was hurt and the firefighter hurt was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

Firefighters say ten people were forced out and are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

Fire investigators are working to determine a cause.