Fire damages Virginia Beach hotel

Occupants of a Virginia Beach hotel had a scare on Saturday.

At about 5:40 Saturday evening, a fire was reported at Magnuson Hotel on Northampton Boulevard.

When Virginia Beach Fire Department crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor. They were able to get the fire under control in about half an hour.

No injuries were reported.

VBFD reports that six adults were displaced but hotel management was able to relocate them to other, unaffected rooms.

Investigators say the fire started in a garbage can that was outside in an extended corridor. The exact cause is still under investigation.