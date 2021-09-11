Fire department: Fire that devastated Hampton beauty supply store in July intentionally set by child

HAMPTON, Va. - Officials say a fire that devastated a Hampton business at the end of July was intentionally set.

At 3:45 p.m. on July 31, the Apple Tree Beauty Empire located at 4009 W. Mercury Boulevard went up in flames.

After investigating the fire, the Fire Prevention Branch of the Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue determined the incident was the result of arson.

Furthermore, after an investigation with help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), officials say a child under the age of 10 started the fire. No further information will be given about the perpetrator due to their age.

The fire caused significant damage to the building, with losses totaling more than $1 million.

The fire department is reminding people that smoke alarms save lives. Click here to learn more about their smoke alarm program for residents.

