Fire destroys shed, tools used for Virginia Beach food pantry & community garden

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fire has made it harder for volunteers in Virginia Beach to give back to their community.

Nimmo Community Garden, which also has what's called a "Giving Garden," just outside Nimmo United Methodist Church, is run by volunteers. They grow all kinds of produce to give to various neighborhood food pantries including the one at the Nimmo church - held twice a month.

However, on the night of Oct. 16, the shed caught fire. The shed itself and many tools and equipment were destroyed, according to Nimmo’s Garden Coordinator, Rebecca Lear.

News Nimmo Community Garden provides hope, peace and service Chelsea Donovan

“When I come out here and look around, I come up with other things that were in there that are now a melted mess of goo or just not usable,” said Lear who said there were tillers, a lawn mower, and various hand tools in the shed.

Investigators at the Virginia Beach Fire Department are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

Food produced at the giving garden is given to multiple food pantries including the Nimmo Food Pantry which distributes at least twice a month.

“We certainly love giving people that come through- fresh food, food that’s nutritious and fresh… and of course, we get it right from the garden,” explained Marie Grindle, a volunteer with the food pantry.

News VB students grow interest in fresh, sustainable food for cafeteria Erika Craven

Lear says they give away at least 2,000 pounds of fruit and vegetables yearly. The garden started in 2009.

Volunteers have created a wish list to help replenish the items. Click here for more information.

Distribution is happening from 3-5 p.m. Monday, Oct 23. The next one is Nov. 6 from 3-5 p.m.

Nimmo United Methodist Church is located at 2040 Nimmo Church Lane in Virginia Beach.