Fire forces residents out of Virginia Beach apartment building

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Sunday afternoon, a fire forced residents out of a Virginia Beach apartment building.

According to a spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Fire Dept., crews responded just before 2:00 p.m. Sunday to the Crescent Square Apartments on Diamond Springs Road.

Fire officials told News 3 no injuries were reported.

Fire crews said the fire is believed to be accidental and started in a kitchen.

Crews added a sprinkler system activation kept the fire contained, but power was turned off for the building as the electrical system has to be inspected by electricians.

It's unknown how many residents were displaced by the fire.