Firefighter combat challenge teaches skills, fire prevention to community members

HAMPTON, Va — Firefighters will face a different challenge every day, from carrying and climbing a ladder to bringing victims to safety.

During Fire Prevention Week, a group of first responders showed some real-world emergency scenarios to a group of participants.

Every year Joint Base Langley-Eustis Fire Department will host a Firefighter Combat Challenge. Participants take part in five to six different real-world emergency scenarios that every day firefighters must be prepared for. Some of these challenges included a hose drag, ladder climb and carry, victim drag, and hose line advancement.

This year's theme was called 'Cooking Safety Starts With You,' an important topic as we inch closer to the holidays according to William Roland, fire inspector.

"Normally people don't know what to fight the fire with. It's the same thing with grease. Many homeowners don't understand that you can't put out a grease fire with water. What we've done this week is make them more aware as far as what extinguishers to use or what type of fire as far as electrical or grease fire," explains Roland.

Fire inspectors at the event say winter is a time of year when there are more house fires. You can find more details about how to prevent one in your home this holiday season by clicking the link, here.