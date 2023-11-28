Fires force out 6 people from VB homes due to incorrectly disposed ashes: Officials

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Over the weekend, six people were displaced following two residential structure fires in Virginia Beach.

According to firefighters, this sort of fire will happen throughout the year, especially in the winter.

On average, the Virginia Beach Fire Department says they'll see at least one residential structure fire a week from cooking or heating equipment.

Captain Jim Ingledue with fire station 7 in Virginia Beach says these fires will spread quickly if not contained.

"There's a saying that a fire doubles in size every minute," said Ingledue.

According to the US Fire Administration, the months of December, Janury and February are when half of home fires in the country happen. The USFA also says that one in five deaths will involve heating equipment.

"During this time of year, people have space heaters and electrical heaters. Extension cords are also being used along with lights and decorations for Christmas time," said Ingledue.

On Saturday, firefighters controlled two back to back structure fires, one in the red mill neighborhood came from a fire pit. Another happened in the Lago Mar area that started in a fireplace.

Captain Ingledue says it's important for citizens to remember to be careful with the disposal of ashes.

"I think what a lot of people don't understand is fireplace ashes, fire pit ashes, barbecue ashes can stay hot for a long time, and when I say long time..It can be 10-12 hours," said Ingledue.

Ingledue says there are ways to make sure ashes are put out correctly.

"We tell people you need to have a metal container.," explained Ingledue. "Put those ashes in that metal container. If you want to be even more sure, wet them down and let them sit for 24 hours after they are wet,"

Ray Gessner of A Step In Time Chimney Sweeps says his company cleans and inspects chimney and if you have one it's good to do at least once a year.

He says there are indicators that can tell you when it's time for it to be clean.

"If you burn a cord of wood you definitely need to have it cleaned," said Gessner. "Also, if you go outside take a look at the smoke coming out of your chimney. If it's dark smoke, then it needs cleaning. If it's clear and it's almost like heat vapors it means it's burning clean,"

As the colder months are upon us, both chimney sweep companies and firefighters alike agree that you shouldn't play with fire or with the consequences of it.