First community Monkeypox vaccine clinic planned for Norfolk this weekend

NORFOLK, VA. - The area's first community Monkeypox vaccine clinic is scheduled for Saturday, August 27. The clinic, happening in Norfolk, is part of an expanded outreach by the Virginia Beach Department of Health.

As of Monday, Virginia's Department of Health confirmed 262 cases of Monkeypox. 10 of those cases have required hospitalization. There have been no deaths reported in Virginia.

Saturday's clinic will take place at The Wave on Colley Avenue in Norfolk. It is scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations are required in advance. To make one, call the health department at (757) 518-2700 and choose option 5.

