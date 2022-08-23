Watch Now
News

Actions

First community Monkeypox vaccine clinic planned for Norfolk this weekend

Clinic is part of an expanded outreach by the Virginia Beach Health Department
Monkeypox Vaccine
Richard Vogel/AP
Registered pharmacist Sapana Patel holds a bottle of Monkeypox vaccine at a Pop-Up Monkeypox vaccination site on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Monkeypox Vaccine
Posted at 5:13 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 05:13:57-04

NORFOLK, VA. - The area's first community Monkeypox vaccine clinic is scheduled for Saturday, August 27. The clinic, happening in Norfolk, is part of an expanded outreach by the Virginia Beach Department of Health.

As of Monday, Virginia's Department of Health confirmed 262 cases of Monkeypox. 10 of those cases have required hospitalization. There have been no deaths reported in Virginia.

Saturday's clinic will take place at The Wave on Colley Avenue in Norfolk. It is scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations are required in advance. To make one, call the health department at (757) 518-2700 and choose option 5.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

download (4).png

News 3 Everyday Hero

Vote Now: Everyday Hero Humanitarian Award!