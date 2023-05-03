First Look: Nauticus museum opens phase one of $21.5 million redesign Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. — A local landmark is in the middle of the biggest redesign and this weekend, the first phase is opening to the public.

Phase one of Nauticus museum's $21.5 million transformation, called Norfolk In Time, opens at noon on Saturday, June 6.

The exhibit covers the history of Norfolk and the larger Chesapeake Bay region, highlighting stories of resiliency and determination to overcome challenges.

Interactive exhibits include allowing visitors to create the Chesapeake Bay through a meteor strike, crash waves to test Norfolk's flood mitigation technology and learn about the events leading up to the Battle of Hampton Roads using projector technology that's first-of-its-kind in the U.S.

"We are setting the stage for how we as a community and as a region have been resilient over time," said Rehn West, Development Director for Nauticus, while giving News 3 an exclusive early look at the finished exhibit.

West says the museum has raised around 85 percent of its fundraising goal for its "Reimagine Nauticus" campaign.

The second part of the first phase, "Aquaticus," is scheduled to open Father's Day weekend.

The full redesign is set to finish in 2024.

For Norfolk In Time event details and ticket information, click here.