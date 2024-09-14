Climbing the equivalent of 110 stories at Norfolk Scope Arena to honor 9/11 heroes

NORFOLK, Va. – Firefighters and other first responders from around Hampton Roads came together at Scope Arena on Saturday morning to remember those killed while trying to save others during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack.

They climbed the equivalent of 110 stories to signify the World Trade Center Twin Towers.

The day started with a short ceremony including bagpipe music and a slideshow of fallen heroes. Then, firefighters, their families, and various law enforcement agencies got to work, going up and down the stairs inside Scope. Organizer Ashley Galletta explained they would snake through stairs on both levels and do that three times. Participants were reminded that if they need some motivation, look at the Jumbotron showing the names and faces of the brave men and women who died on 9/11.

Some firefighters wore their full gear.

This year’s event was also a fundraiser for Brandon Powell who died last month. Powell served as a firefighter for more than 17 years and also served in the National Guard.

He leaves behind a wife and three children including a newborn.

Donations are still being accepted through the Norfolk Fire Foundation. Click here for more information.