Watch
News

Actions

First responders, teachers celebrated at WinterFest on the Wisconsin's 'Hero Nights'

items.[0].image.alt
Nauticus
WinterFest on the Wisconsin
winterfest on the wisconsin
Posted at 11:27 AM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 11:27:50-05

NORFOLK, Va. - WinterFest on the Wisconsin is honoring the Hampton Roads community's heroes by offering first responders, nurses, teachers and their families a discount during the event's "Hero Nights."

On December 8 and December 15, first responders like police, firefighters and EMTs, as well as teachers, are invited to visit the holiday event at a discounted ticket price of $9.50.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to those that sacrifice to educate, protect and keep us safe,” said Executive Director Stephen Kirkland. “WinterFest is a community experience, and these amazing people deserve recognition for all they do.”

Upon entry, first responders and teachers must show valid ID with their reserved e-ticket to the Nauticus Admissions desk.

Normal ticket prices on Wednesdays and Thursdays are $12.50 for adults and $10 for children, and $14.50 for adults and $12 for children Fridays through Sundays. Nauticus members receive a discounted rate.

WinterFest’s general admission and member tickets are on sale until January 2. Click HERE for ticket information and WinterFest hours.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign