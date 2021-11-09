WinterFest on the Wisconsin returns Veterans Day, lights up historic battleship for second year

NORFOLK, Va. - A historic battleship is lighting up for the holidays again this year and it's brighter than ever!

WinterFest on the Wisconsin is scheduled to run from Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11 to Sunday, January 2 and will see Battleship Wisconsin in Downtown Norfolk lit up with 650,000 lights.

The now-annual event was created in 2020 as a way to get visitors back to the ship-turned-museum during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's event will feature new "light zones," live entertainment, new experiences below deck and lighted boat parades on the Elizabeth River.

Nauticus museum, which operates the battleship, also found new partners to help design the 2021 displays: students at Centura College, Tidewater Tech and Aviation Institute of Maintenance.

Click HERE for ticket information and WinterFest hours.