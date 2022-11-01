Watch Now
Fishing tournament to be held in Suffolk in memory of man who passed away after testicular cancer battle

Funds from tournament benefitting the American Cancer Society
Mike Barrett
Courtesy: Harold Barrett
Posted at 4:50 PM, Nov 01, 2022
SUFFOLK, Va. - This Friday and Saturday, a memorial rockfish tournament will be held in honor of Mike Barrett, who passed away in 2020 after battling testicular cancer.

Mike's father, Harold Barrett, told News 3 all proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.

Barrett said his son, an avid fisherman, died in November 2020 after a 5-year battle with testicular cancer.

There will also be food and prizes at the event which will take place on November 4-5 at Johnson & Sons Seafood in Suffolk.

For more information on the event, including how to donate and register for the tournament, click here.

