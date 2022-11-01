Fishing tournament to be held in Suffolk in memory of man who passed away after testicular cancer battle

SUFFOLK, Va. - This Friday and Saturday, a memorial rockfish tournament will be held in honor of Mike Barrett, who passed away in 2020 after battling testicular cancer.

Mike's father, Harold Barrett, told News 3 all proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.

Barrett said his son, an avid fisherman, died in November 2020 after a 5-year battle with testicular cancer.

There will also be food and prizes at the event which will take place on November 4-5 at Johnson & Sons Seafood in Suffolk.

For more information on the event, including how to donate and register for the tournament, click here.