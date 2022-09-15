'Fitness and Fight' event in Virginia Beach to help raise money, awareness for ovarian cancer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A local cancer survivor is raising money and awareness with a fitness fundraiser.

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and you can support it by showing up this Saturday at Inlet Fitness in Virginia Beach for an event called Fitness and Fight.

There's a $35 dollar registration fee to take part in a variety of exercise events and classes, including a boot camp and a women's only self-defense course.

This event is organized by Susan Fuhs and supports the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.

"All to raise awareness and funds to fight ovarian cancer," Susan acknowledges this hits close to home. "It does. I'm a three-year ovarian cancer survivor, having been diagnosed in 2019. And so this is my third year hosting this event and I want it to be the biggest and best so far."

Saturday's event takes place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Inlet Fitness off West Great Neck Road.

For more information, including how to register, click here.

