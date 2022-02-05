Inflation impacting flower shops in Hampton Roads ahead of Valentine's Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Inflation and supply chain issues are hitting flower shops hard right before Valentine’s Day, the impact causing florists to order supplies well in advance.

"This inflation; the supply problems. If life could go back to normal, that would be amazing. The vases, the ribbon and stuff like that. She pre-ordered it in October to start coming in for February, and there’s stuff that hasn’t shown up yet," Jenny Flynn, the master floral designer for The Flower Lady in Virginia Beach, tells News 3 reporter Leondra Head.

Now, inflation is hitting consumers' pockets.

"Our prices have gone up considerably. We used to be the affordable luxury - we’re not anymore. It’s a big impact. I don’t know how long we can keep our doors open," Bonita Gibson, the owner of The Flower Lady, said.

Flowers are selling out early just before Valentine’s Day due to inflation, and florists recommend that you come in and get them early.

"Please order early. I think we might have to cut off three days before Valentine's Day," Flynn said.

The Virginia Beach Florist has already received more than 300 daily orders for Valentine's Day weekend.

"We got all our flowers in a week early because we didn’t know with the supply chain if we’d get it or not," Russell Price, the owner of the Virginia Beach Florist, tells News 3.

The high-demand holiday falls on a Monday this year, putting the pressure on florists tasked with final delivery.

"Red roses were scarce, so that was a problem," Kimberly Price, the owner of the Virginia Beach Florist, said.

"Usually you can call in a day or two and get what you need, but not in these days," Gibson said.

Inflation impacted farmers first, and now customers are starting to see the impact.

"Everything shut down, so the farms that had the employees growing the flowers... when everything shut down, that decreased dramatically," Flynn said.

"The growers are going up on costs, which is taken to the broker, to the wholesaler, to me, then to the consumer," Price said.