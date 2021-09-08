Flu versus COVID-19: what you need to know from local infectious disease expert

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - With all the talk about COVID-`9 and boosters, we may have overlooked there is another virus that will soon present: the flu.

"The symptoms for influenza and COVID- 19 are very similar it will create a lot of confusion," said Dr. Bogdan Nueghebauer, an Infectioous Disease expert with Sentara Healthcare.

Nuegehbauer, says both viruses can present exactly the same, with overlapping symptoms such as fever, chills, and respiratory issues.

"A diagnosis is made only through testing, so if you have any symptoms of a viral infection the best thing is to get in touch with primary care provider," he said.

He says many physicians will soon likely test for COVID-19 and flu simultaneously, so the best defense is to get the flu shot.

"Current recommendations is to vaccinate any one 6 months of age and old," said Nueghebauer.

A common question many have is can you get the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time, Dr. Nueghebauer says it's perfectly safe.

"If you want to space them out though its fine," he said.

He recommends getting the flu shot now as the season begins in just a few short months.

"This is why we want to vaccinate as early as possible and the ideal time is September or October in order to allow enough time for immunity to develop," he said.

Another burning question, should pregnant women get the flu shot, or COVID shot or both.

"Scientific data suggests the COVID-19 vaccine and influenza vaccine are safe in pregnant in women," he said.

His last piece of advice, mask up and stay socially distant as it proved successful with a dismal flu season in our area last year.