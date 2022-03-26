'Flying Sauciers' culinary team, representing 4 local school districts, named finalists in NASA culinary challenge

HAMPTON, Va. - The New Horizons Regional Educational Centers' Culinary Arts Program has been named as a finalist in a national NASA culinary challenge.

The "Flying Sauciers" team, under the leadership of Chef Carol Robbs, secured their place in the finals of the 2022 NASA HUNCH Culinary Challenge with recipes for shrimp fajitas, Mexican street corn casserole and kickin' brownie cookies.

NHREC was one of 25 schools that competed in this year's challenge, and one of 10 schools that progressed to the finals and will compete at the NASA Johnson Space Center in April.

“When we saw our name pop up as a top finalist, we were very excited,” Robbs said. “Our entire school has supported us throughout this process and we hope to bring the victory home in April."

During the competition, the Flying Sauciers' entrée will be judged on quality and taste by Johnson Food Lab personnel, industry professionals, the ISS Program Office and astronauts. They will also be rated on a required research paper and presentation video.

The winning team will have its entrée processed for a quarantine meal for astronauts to enjoy prior to space flight.

The Flying Sauciers is composed of the following students:

Hannah Morton, Bruton High (York County School Division)

Seymone Wells, Kecoughtan High (Hampton City Schools)

Madisyn Puscian, Poquoson High (Poquoson City Public Schools)

Kylie Adams, York High (York County School Division)

Indyia Anderson McCoy, Tabb High (York County School Division)

Brandon Fitzgibbons, Grafton High (York County School Division)

Emily Blymyer, Denbigh High (Newport News Public Schools)

Kiya Quigley, Menchville High (Newport News Public Schools)

Dayanna Jones, Tabb High (York County School Division).

